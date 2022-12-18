SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – No getting around that fact that it’s been quite chilly the last few days in Utah. The Wasatch Front has now had five days in a row where the average daily temperature was below freezing. Even southern Utah hasn’t been able to escape the nip of Jack Frost. Throughout the state, we have seen temperatures 5-10 degrees below our seasonal averages, but there is some hope that things are starting to rise – at least a little.

Sunday will be the same ol’ cold shoulder and we’ll once again be well below the normal range. Things will continue to be dry all over the state but we will once again see plenty of teens and single digits (even a few minuses) for overnight lows. The beginning of a slow rise will start on Monday and we should feel it right away, especially in northern Utah where temps will rise up close to 10 degrees from Sunday to Tuesday and we’ll have low temperatures nearly double.

There’s another change coming mid-week and this one will bring with it a little moisture in the northern portion of the state. As the winds shift from coming straight from the west to coming from the northwest, it’s looking like we could get another blasting of snow. The other nice side-effect from the storm is that it will give us some relief from the haze that has once again settled over the valley. This will be followed by another storm bringing some more snow on Friday.

Courtesy of ABC4

Courtesy of ABC4

For southern Utah, the dry conditions will stay in place throughout the week. Temperatures will rise during the week and it looks like we could have a 10 degree jump from Sunday to the next Saturday.

Takeaway? Cold and dry continues Sunday. Warming slightly with a chance of snow mid-week.

