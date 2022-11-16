SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We get a repeat performance today of the last few days with just some slight warming expected.

The quiet weather pattern we’re seeing is due to a large trough of low pressure to the east, and a ridge of high pressure to the northwest. With Utah sandwiched in between, both features are helping funnel a dry and chilly northerly flow into the region. The northerly winds can create gusty conditions near the mouths of the canyons in Washington County and contribute to a colder real feel of the temperature thanks to wind chill values.

Temperatures remain below the seasonal norms today with a bulk of Utah looking at daytime highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, while mid-50s are expected in St. George. The average high this time of year in Salt Lake City is 51 degrees, while St. George typically hovers around 64.

Little change is expected through Thursday across the state with mostly sunshine continuing. Subtle changes will move into Northern and Eastern Utah late Thursday into Friday as a weak front slides down the Rockies from the northeast. Very little moisture is expected with the system and only a few snow showers are expected ins SW Wyoming near Rock Springs and over the northern slopes of the eastern Uintas. This front delivers another jolt of cold air so expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures to dip slightly for Friday. High pressure wastes no time building back and returns to the Beehive State for the weekend, but conditions will remain cold and dry.

When will see wet weather again? Well, the long-range forecast is beginning to show hints of moisture moving through Northern Utah in the first half of next week. Early forecasts are not showing any significant moisture with what low-pressure features skim by the northern half of the state, but this time of year something is better than nothing!

Bottom Line? Clear skies with cold temperatures ahead of a weak cold front later in the week, with daytime highs remaining well below seasonal averages.

