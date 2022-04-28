SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, Happy Friday Eve!

After seeing a couple of warm and breezy days, Thursday will bring some changes across the state as another disturbance moves in. Temperature-wise, we won’t see too many changes compared to the last few days with mainly 60s and 70s in the north and 70s and 80s down south. Winds will be stronger though, especially in central and southern Utah where gusts could reach over 40 mph. In the southern half of the state, skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but in northern Utah, we’ll see increasing clouds with a chance for wet weather.

The chance for wet weather will begin to ramp up by the second half of Thursday, but in the morning a few showers will be possible, mainly near the Utah and Idaho border. As we go from the afternoon into Thursday night, the chance for valley rain and mountain snow increases. Moisture on Thursday into Friday will favor higher terrain, but showers will be possible in the valleys and along the Wasatch Front. Timing-wise, the best chance along the Wasatch Front looks to be during the nighttime hours between Thursday and Friday. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out with this system either.

This system will usher in much cooler temperatures on Friday, with below-average temperatures in the Wasatch Front falling into the upper 50s for highs and St. George drops a handful of degrees to the upper 70s. Given the warmth ahead of this storm, the snow line starts quite high, above 8000 feet before dropping to around 6000 feet by Friday morning. From Friday morning into the afternoon, moisture will begin to exit as skies gradually begin to clear. While there’s wet weather potential, rain and snow totals will not likely be overly impressive.

After a chilly start to the weekend, we’ll be looking at a beautiful day on Saturday thanks to high pressure. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be close to seasonal averages. Things become a bit unsettled by the end of the weekend into early next week as a series of disturbances could bring more moisture potential.

Right now, it looks like the best chance for wet weather will come Sunday and again on Tuesday, but it’s more than a few days away so we’ll likely see changes to that timeline — stay tuned! Temperature-wise, daytime highs will warm from Saturday through Monday before taking another quick tumble by Tuesday.

The takeaway? A warm and windy Thursday ahead with potential for wet weather in the north.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast.