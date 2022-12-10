SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We get mostly cloudy skies for our Saturday and overall dry conditions but changes to follow!

Southwest flow will increase on Saturday as a broad trough of low pressure slides down the West Coast. Increasing southwest flow will lead to slightly warmer temperatures, more cloud cover, and breezy winds statewide as it approaches. Dry weather is expected for many areas throughout the day with increasing snow chances over our Northern Mountains into the evening hours.

Our next substantial storm will get a grip on the Great Basin late Saturday into Sunday, and as a result, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a portion of Utah. A Winter Storm Watch has already been posted for the Southern Mountains for Sunday morning through Monday evening as 1-2′ of snow is expected to fall. Additional winter weather related advisories will likely be issued leading up to the event as well, please plan on heavy mountain snowfall for all of Utah leading into next week.

This next storm system taps into sub-tropical moisture as it moves inland and by doing so, should make this a prolonged and significant snowfall event for out mountain ranges. By tapping into warmer air, snow levels will be above the valley floors initially but drop with the passing cold front Sunday evening. Valley accumulations will be anywhere from 2-5″ for the Wasatch Front.

After the moisture moves on, the northerly flow will allow for frigid air to dominate the weather story. Daytime highs along the Wasatch Front will only make it into the 20s and St. George will struggle to hit 40 degrees.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.