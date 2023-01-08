SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions for Sunday with a weak system pushing through northern and central Utah around midday. Very little moisture will accompany this next system with only light mountain snow showers expected, valleys will see a few rain showers as mild air is once again pushing in from the southwest. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday with highs in the mid-40s for the Wasatch Front, mid-50s for St. George.

Another active weather pattern will once again take shape this week with an Atmospheric River event expected to arrive late Monday into Tuesday. A trough of low pressure will swing moisture into the Beehive State beginning late Monday with moist southwest flow continuing into our region through midweek. When we talk about an AR event, we’re referring to a very mild and moist plume of precipitation moving in from the sub-tropics into the Intermountain West. As with past events, our mountain ranges will do very well with snowfall, likely heavy/wet snow, while the valleys will see mainly rain showers. Temperatures are expected to peak on Tuesday with highs near 50 degrees along the Wasatch Front while mid-50s remain in St. George.

Showers will linger into Wednesday afternoon before clearing out. Temperatures will drop some behind the system with highs in the low to mid-40s for the remainder of the week, low to mid-50s for St. George. High pressure will build in behind the storm and allow for calmer weather through the end of the week as well. The long-range forecast suggests that the ridge will be in place through the first half of the weekend with another round of stormy weather into the next week. This is phenomenal news for our snowpack and drought situation in the state, hopefully we can keep the storm train coming through the end of the month as well.

Bottom Line?! Rain gear needed for the valleys and snow blowers for the mountains as another powerful storm moves in this week.

