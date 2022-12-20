SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We’ve seen an increase in moisture overnight, and as a result, we have more cloud cover for our Tuesday.

The clouds acted as a blanket and locked in some slightly warmer low temperatures, which means daytime highs will inch up a little more today. Expect highs in the upper 20s and low 30s in northern and central Utah, with the south climbing to the upper 40s in St. George.

Valley inversions will hold in certain spots including the Uinta basin, Cache Valley and along the Wasatch Front, so expect colder temperatures in these spots. We will continue to battle bad air until a storm midweek, with air quality forecast to be in the “Orange/Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” for the northern part of the Wasatch Front. “Moderate” air will impact Utah, Tooele, Duchesne and Uintah counties.

Our next storm will clear out the stubborn smog and bring widespread snow to part of the state. This storm actually targets the Winter Solstice, so we are starting the astronomical season with a bang!

Moisture will increase along northern Utah as a storm system approaches. The northern mountain areas will begin to see light snowfall on Tuesday with increasing snow showers through Wednesday ahead of the cold front. Temperatures are expected to warm up ahead of the front with near seasonal normal highs by Wednesday afternoon. Warmer temperatures also could allow for some locations to see rain to start. Eventually, the cold front sweeps through Wednesday afternoon and brings widespread snow showers just ahead of and along the frontal passage.

With the cold front moving through on Wednesday, snow showers will be possible in the valleys as it moves through in the evening and overnight. Early forecasts are calling for 1-3″ along the Wasatch Front, 3-6″ along the benches, 4-8″ in our mountain valleys in northern Utah and 6-12″ for the northern mountains and Cottonwoods. Light snowfall amounts are expected in the central mountains on Wednesday. Snow showers will linger in the mountains through early Thursday and very cold air will slide in once again from the north. Temperatures will drop 15 degrees below average for Thursday with rebounding highs into the weekend.

Another weak storm will graze northern Utah on Friday before high pressure builds in for Christmas weekend. We could see light snow as a result, and as we get closer, we will keep you posted on potential amounts.

Bottom Line? We will battle bad air until some midweek moisture moves in for our holiday week!

