SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your week is off to a great start!

After a gorgeous Saturday and a stormy Sunday, we’ll get a drier day on Monday before more active weather moves in from tonight into Tuesday. Skies across the state start off mostly sunny to partly cloudy and the winds will still be noticeable early on, especially in southern Utah. Temperatures will warm to near or a bit above average in most locations with northern Utah mainly finding 60s and 70s for highs while southern Utah will mainly see 70s and 80s.

As we move through Monday afternoon, the weather will start to undergo some changes. In the north, clouds will start to increase and statewide, winds will start to crank up once again. The increased winds will lead to blowing dust potential. By Monday night into Tuesday, we’ll start to see the chance for wet weather begin to increase again as another disturbance moves in.

On Tuesday, temperatures will take a dip statewide and will be most magnified in the northern half of the state where highs will hit in the low to mid 50s along the Wasatch Front. The wet weather chance will mainly affect the northern half of the state, generally I-70 northward, while southern Utah continues with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, slightly cooler temperatures (about 5-10 degrees cooler than Monday), and breezy conditions. Wet weather will be in the form of valley rain and mountain snow. Precipitation will generally be light, but there will be some thunderstorm potential. In the northern mountains, snow accumulations over a couple of inches look possible with areas like the Cottonwoods seeing potentially around half a foot or more.

From Tuesday night into Wednesday, skies will gradually clear leading to a relatively cool day on Wednesday in the north and a sunny, fairly seasonal day down south. We’re looking at warmer and dry conditions for the remainder of the workweek with Salt lake City climbing into the mid and upper 70s for highs on Thursday and Friday while St. George will be around the 90-degree mark.

By the weekend, another active pattern will bring in cooler temperatures and more moisture potential. Being more than a handful of days away though, it’s only something to keep an eye on for now. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? A dry and breezy Monday before another storm system arrives on Tuesday.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!