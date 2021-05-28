Closing out the week with another picture-perfect day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Thursday was a great above average day for us as we saw a great amount of sunshine and that late spring warmth!

As for Friday, a little cold front cannot ruin our good vibes going forward into the holiday weekend. The cold front brings a mix of sun and clouds to Northern Utah with some slightly cooler air until the afternoon with our expected highs ranging around the mid 70s to low 80s for Northern Utah, Eastern Nevada, and Southwest Wyoming.

In Central Utah, we can expect to see temperatures hang around the mid 80s as the cold front does not really end up affecting us, and cloud cover will be more towards the mostly sunny side.

Jumping down to southern Utah, we once again see a hot day in store for us as temperatures range around the mid 80s to the mid 90s depending on the elevation.

We expect to see mostly sunny to downright sunny skies to close out the workweek. Winds throughout our entire region will stay around the breezy side especially in the afternoon as the Sun gets cranking.

