SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday eve Utah! The winter storm that brought at least a foot and, in some instances, 2+ feet to our northern Utah mountains continues to move south. Through the early afternoon, we’ll continue to see times of wet weather in southern Utah, mainly concentrated along and south of I-70 with snow mainly above 4, 000 feet while in places like St. George we could see rain and possibly a wintry mix.

The chance for wet weather will lower through the afternoon as the storm continues to move to the south and by this evening, dry skies will take hold as high pressure begins to move in. In southern Utah though, be careful on the roads tonight as slippery conditions will remain possible. As the system clears, winds are expected to increase and in lower Washington County, strong gap winds will be possible through tomorrow morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. tomorrow for lower Washington County as winds may gust upwards of 55mph out of the NNE. This could lead to dangerous crosswinds on E/W routes, possible power outages, some blowing dust. Make sure to secure loose objects. The bulk of the strongest winds is likely to occur between 6 p.m. and midnight tonight.

Due to the recent snow in our northern Utah mountains, the risk for avalanches in the backcountry areas from the Provo area northward will remain high. The other top story of the day will be the temperatures. Clearing clouds will be replaced by even colder temperatures. Daytime highs across the board will run about 20 degrees below average with Salt Lake City struggling to reach freezing, Park City will only manage the low 20s, and St. George won’t even get out of the 40s. With breezy conditions across the state, it will feel even colder so have those extra layers ready to go!

With clear skies, tonight will be turning frigid fast! Overnight lows along the Wasatch Front will drop into the low and mid-teens. The Wasatch Back and higher elevations around the state will see overnight lows range from below zero to around 10 degrees. Even lower elevations in southern Utah will dip into the mid-20s. With the wind, it will feel about 5-15 degrees colder across the board than the actual lows.

Winds will gradually ease through the day tomorrow as high pressure settles in. This will lead to a good amount of sunshine across the Beehive State for our Friday. Temperatures will also start to climb a bit with most seeing a daytime high tomorrow 5-10 degrees warmer than today. The warming with sunshine will continue for our Saturday.

By Sunday, a weak disturbance will hold the warming at bay Sunday and will bring us a chance for valley rain and mountain snow on Sunday. It’s still too early for specific details, but as we get closer to Sunday the picture will become clearer so stay tuned. After Sunday, temperatures will continue to warm to and slightly above averages early next week.