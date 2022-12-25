SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – “I’m dreaming of a slightly warmer Christmas” doesn’t quite have the same ring as the normal “White Christmas” lyrics, but it’s what we’re getting this year. We find ourselves right in the middle of the storm that left us to head east, where it is messing things up greatly, and the storm that is coming next week. Let’s just call it a win that we can relax this year and no one has to take time out of the celebrations to shovel.

Temperatures up and down the state will average five degrees above normal, and if you’re really wanting “white,” you can look up where mostly cloudy skies will greet you. The dry and warmer conditions will hold through Monday to start off the new week, but Tuesday will begin a different weather story. Subtropical moisture from the west will come in to bring rain and snow to Utah. This will begin in the northern part of the state, but by late in the evening, everyone will get a chance at the moisture. The storm will stay in the area for a few days and we can expect to see rain/snow off and on into the coming weekend.

The storm should be great to keep our improved snowpack intact. Last year, we saw a healthy amount of snow around Thanksgiving, but things tailed off and the snowpack shrunk quickly. Currently we are well above 100% and this storm looks to add more to the total. Another good side-effect of the storms is that they will be the sweeping away some of the inversion. It’s almost like the Grinch decided to drop that on our laps for Christmas, but the storms should clear up our skies, for a little while anyway.

Courtesy of ABC4

Courtesy of ABC4

Courtesy of ABC4

All in all, a pretty nice way to spend the Holidays, weather-wise. We at the ABC4 Weather Team are grateful for your viewership as we strive to always bring you the most accurate weather forecasts. We wish you and those you love a very merry Christmas and the happiest of holidays. We look forward to continuing as Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast into 2023 and beyond.

Takeaways? Warming trend through Monday, storms coming Tuesday through the weekend. Stay one step ahead of the weather, both on-air and online, with ABC4. We are Good4Utah!