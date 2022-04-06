SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

It was a frosty start to the day for many Utah towns and cities with overnight lows hanging around or below freezing. We’ll be warming up with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions returning Wednesday, but the Northwesterly flow will keep us cool and below average when it comes to daytime highs. Temperatures will top out along the Wasatch Front in the upper 40s and low 50s, with Southern Utah running a little cooler topping out in the 60s and mid 70s in St. George.

The winds will significantly relax today, but will remain breezy at times, even though all of wind advisories and warnings have expired. You can expect skies to be mostly sunny across the state. Heading into Wednesday night and Thursday, high pressure gains control allowing temperatures to continue warming for the rest of the week with highs going to slightly above average Thursday and about 10 degrees above average by Friday with more sunshine.

Looking further ahead, we’ll likely to see a bit of a cool down this weekend with the potential for wet weather early next week, but it’s just something to keep an eye on for now. We’ll see temperatures take a tumble heading into early next week, but the details surrounding precipitation are still evolving. Stay tuned!

Bottom Line? Sunnier and drier with less wind, but below average temperatures stick around.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!