Chilly temps with continued chance for snowfall across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

Another chilly day ahead, but luckily it will not be as cold as Tuesday. This is thanks to the next weather system moving in, bringing in slightly warmer air to boost our temperatures despite the cloud cover. This weather system will also bring in a chance of wet weather for most of the state, but only the mountains will see the greatest impacts.

Higher elevations will see snow picking up in the afternoon hours as moisture begins to funnel into our area. The snow will begin to drop down to the lower elevations towards the evening time, but only a light dusting is expected. In most areas of northern Utah, with slightly better snow accumulations in central and southern Utah.

Salt Lake City will barely see any snow from this system due to rain shadowing from the south. Winds will begin to pick up again in front of the incoming weather maker, ending our nice break from it. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for the area. Heading into the evening time, we can expect to see the system trailing along the desert southwest, producing more wet weather for southern Utah.

It’ll be a high elevation snowmaker, while the lower valleys near St. George will only see rain for the most part. But if a heavy enough band moves through, it can end up adding a few wet snowflakes to the mix. This will continue lingering for southern Utah as the system in the southwest continues to clear out east, leaving us with rain and snow chances into Thursday.

In short, we have more wet weather on the way for us, but we won’t see significant impacts in the lower elevations.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!