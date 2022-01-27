Chilly temps with breezy conditions throughout parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

We have another frigid start to the day with temps warming from the single digits and teens, but we’ll have plenty of sunshine to help with the process. You can expect mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies statewide on Thursday and thanks to a passing dry front that brought in a reinforcing shot of cold air overnight through this morning, temperatures will run slightly cooler overall.

Expect highs, especially in Northern Utah, to run a degree or two cooler than the seasonal norm. Highs will be in the upper 30s for most of the state, with a few 40s and 50s popping up in Southern Utah. The dry front also helped mix our air a bit, but we expect to see clean air in many Wasatch Front counties. There will be some haze and air quality is forecast to hit the moderate range with elevated particulate matter in Cache, Salt Lake and Utah counties. In southern Utah, breezy conditions are expected tomorrow.

High pressure really digs in for the end of the workweek and through the weekend. A warming trend takes hold with highs attempting to climb above average. The quiet conditions and warming will allow haze to build so a slight decline in air quality is expected and that may impact daytime highs a bit. Weather models still want to bring in some wet weather chances early next week and that would be some much-needed and welcomed moisture. We’ll keep tracking the possibility and keep you posted.

Bottom line? Mostly sunny Thursday with temperatures slightly cooler than average.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!