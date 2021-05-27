Chilly start in Utah on Thursday, but we’ll warm up quickly

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Good Morning! A bit of chilly start with those clear skies, but we will warm up quickly.

We’ve got a stunning Thursday on deck with temperatures rebounding after a weak cold front passed through the state yesterday.

A ridge of high pressure, which is an area of sinking air that brings sunshine and quiet conditions, will build throughout the state today. We are going from below average to above it, with daytime highs making another run for 80 degrees in Salt Lake and Provo.

The northern stretch of the Wasatch Front can expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s from Logan to Ogden.

A few clouds will linger over the mountains in the south-central portion of Utah, and near Moab and the Four Corners.

Highs in those areas will range from the low to upper 80s. In Southern Utah, the gusty Southwest winds will relax, so no Red Flag Warning needed.

While fire danger slightly decreases, our extremely dry conditions warrant extra caution while out and about in Southern Utah. Fire danger should stay top of mind this season with a historic drought underway.

St. George will see our hottest high at 93 degrees, which is above average for Washington County, where the norm is 90 degrees for this time of year.

Thursday is our break day as another weak, dry, cold front takes aim at the beehive state for Friday. Have a fantastic day!

