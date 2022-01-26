Chilly day ahead with improved air quality before next storm system

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, folks!

A weak storm system helped clean up the air in Northern Utah and dropped a few inches of snow in the mountains. On Wednesday, we’ll see high pressure settling in and bringing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state as temperatures warm to near seasonal averages. Seasonal norms in Salt Lake City and St. George this time of year are 40 degrees with a high of 55 in the south. Daytime highs will be slightly cooler than the averages today, with upper 30s expected along the Wasatch Front and St. George hitting the low 50s. A warming trend sets up for the rest of the week.

Air quality vastly improved with Tuesday’s passing storm and we’ll see mostly clean air stick around today in the Northern valleys. The Department of Environmental Quality forecasts clean air for all counties where the air is monitored, with the exception of Salt Lake County, where it could hit into the moderate range with elevated particulate matter. Thursday will be similar and thanks to another weak and mostly dry upper-level system starting Wednesday into Thursday, the haze should be kept at bay.

By Friday, temperatures will begin to warm as dry skies stay in place and that’s when we may see a noticeable uptick in the haze. We could see that building haze lead to a decline in air quality for the weekend. We’ll see a chance for some wet weather to kick off February early next week and we’ll keep you posted as the storm develops.

Bottom line? A mostly sunny day ahead with improved air quality and a slight chill in the air.

