SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We made it to Friday, Utah!

It’s been a week of winter reminders with cold air and snow, and a weak disturbance exiting Northern Utah this morning. Temperatures have been below average for several days and today we continue that trend with most areas running about 15-18 degrees below seasonal averages.

Daytime highs will climb in the upper 20s and low 30s along the Wasatch Front, but there will be many cities that remain below freezing as we close out the workweek including Tooele, Park City, Provo, Delta, Cedar City and Vernal. St. George will make it into the mid to upper 40s, but that’s still notably below average for Washington County.

We’ll see a change as we make it through the day — afternoon high pressure will build in, bringing us dry skies for the weekend. While we wrap this weak system, crunch totals will show some varying numbers. In terms of totals, the Wasatch Front may receive anywhere from a trace-3 inches. Other northern valleys will see a trace-2 inches, mountain valleys could pick up between 1-3 inches, and northern mountains including the Uintas will get anywhere from 2-6 inches.

The reason the Wasatch Front indicates potential for higher totals compared to other northern valleys is due to the chance for additional lake effect snow through lunchtime. If bands set up, there is also potential for isolated areas along the Wasatch Front to do better than 3 inches.

You can expect drier and quieter conditions heading into tomorrow with abundant sunshine thanks to high pressure settling in. Daytime highs will take a few days to snap back to average, so it’ll continue to be frigid at night and cold during the day. By Sunday, temperatures will start to resemble seasonal averages with the 40s making a return, and by Tuesday temps could climb to above average in spots as skies remain mostly dry.

The takeaway? A wintry morning for some, and a cold Friday for all. A warming trend is around the corner though.

