Chance for isolated thunderstorms Saturday across Utah could prompt flash flooding

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, friends! We have a drier pattern setting up in the state with high pressure continuing to gain control, but we can’t rule out the chance of an isolated thunderstorms.

You can expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing pretty close to our seasonal average of 88 in Salt Lake City.

Daytime highs along the Wasatch Front will range from the mid to upper 80s, with 90s popping up near Moab, Blanding and Lake Powell.

Planning to hit our National Parks? Warmer to end the weekend, but the threat of isolated thunderstorms persists for Saturday. Eyes to the skies Saturday & plenty of water needed Sunday @abc4utah #there4you #utwx pic.twitter.com/HybUCK1pBO — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 26, 2021

St. George will be the hot spot with temperatures making it back to the triple digits. Drier air will push into the state, but lingering moisture could allow for isolated to locally scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop over the higher terrain during the afternoon hours.

This brings in the chance of flash flooding in certain popular areas. Flash flooding is possible near the San Rafael Swell, Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park and in the Grand Staircase area, so if you plan to recreate in the area, it’s important to stay weather aware.

This influx in dry conditions is compliments of a northwest flow, which is where a strong area of high pressure has set up. Impacts of that high will impact us Sunday, as the entire region dries out even more, and temperatures will continue to warm as that high pressure air mass moves closer to Utah.

Heading into next week, high pressure strengthens, and above average temperatures are on the way!

With the chance of storms in the forecast, you can stay informed with the pinpoint weather team both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You! Have a fantastic weekend.