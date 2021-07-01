Chance for isolated thunderstorms remains across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Thursday! We still have moisture hanging around and the chance for isolated thunderstorms remains for a large part of Utah!

Storms are most likely to develop in the afternoon with the help of daytime heating, and the central portion of the state, west desert, Wasatch Front and southern part of Utah could see that storm activity.

Expect partly cloudy skies as well, with below average temperatures in Central and Southern Utah, and near average numbers in the North.

The high for Salt Lake will creep slightly above average into the low 90s. Wasatch Front highs will hover in the upper 80s and low 90s, with cloud cover capping daytime heating in places like the Uinta Basin and Castle Country and keeping the 80s in those spots.

A gradual warming trend will bring highs in St. George and near Lake Powell to the mid to upper 90s.

Isolated storms could produce brief, heavy downpours as these storms are slow movers, and that keeps the flash flood risk high. We see “probable” flash flooding near Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, the San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reef, and near the Grand Staircase area.

The possibility of flash floods also exists near Arches and Canyonlands and on the Eastern side of the state.

As storms roll through the state, you can stay informed with the pinpoint weather team both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You!