SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The National Weather Service has updated its weather warnings for the state as winter storms close in on Utah. The NWS had just issued warnings for the central and southern portions of the state.

The first warning issued today is a Wind Advisory for central western Utah, including Millard and Juab counties. This advisory is currently in place and set to last until 4 a.m. tomorrow morning. Winds are expected to reach 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Part of the affected area includes I-15 from Beaver to Cedar City, and travel could be difficult in those areas.

Please be careful when going outside in the area and secure any loose items. The wind will be an issue throughout the state, and strong winds are expected to persist for the next few days.

A Winter Storm Watch was issued for eastern Utah, including the San Juan Mountains as well as the La Sal and Abajo Mountains. Snow accumulations of 10-20″ is possible in this area, and winds are expected to reach up to 55 mph. This Watch is in effect and will remain until late Wednesday.

It is possible that the “Watch” will be upgraded to a “Warning,” and we will let you know if that happens. The best way to distinguish the difference is through knowing a “watch” means they are keeping an eye on things while a “warning” means they know it’s coming and want you to be aware.

We do have a full Winter Storm Warning for much of central and southern Utah. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains with the central mountains looking to add 10-20″ inches over the next two days. More southern locations like Kanab, Springdale, and Escalante could pick up another 4-10″ of snow with some areas looking at 14″. And the cities of Brian Head and Alton are preparing for 1 to 2 feet of additional snow.

During the period of the Warning (set to end at 5 a.m. Thursday) the area will also see strong winds with gusts up to 65 mph. This will make travel very difficult due to the blowing snow reducing visibility.

These next few days will see plenty of snow showers and it’s important to make sure that you know the latest conditions. As changes emerge, we will let you know both here online and in all of our forecasts on ABC4 News.