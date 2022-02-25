SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! we have made it to the end of the workweek. After a week of full-on winter with plenty of snow and cold temperatures, we’re going to see changes for this upcoming weekend.

For the rest of today, the system clipping northern Utah will pull away allowing high pressure to settle in tonight. Before this evening we’ll continue with a slight chance for some light lake effect snow in isolated pockets while light snow showers will remain possible in our northern mountains through the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to run about 10-20 degrees below average with highs close to what they were yesterday. Outside of any chance for wet weather skies in northern Utah will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy while down south it’s partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Friday night will be COLD. Another product of the clipping system will be a reinforcing shot of cold air. That will see lows fall to the low and mid-teens along the Wasatch Front, low single digits in places like the Wasatch Back and Cedar City, and low 20s in St. George! A little pick up in our winds will make it feel even colder so bundle up tonight. Also, with any snowmelt and cold temperatures, pockets of slippery conditions will be possible on the roadways.

High pressure will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state, but we’ll remain on the cold side with highs only ranging a few degrees warmer than today. Temperatures will start to accelerate in an upward motion by Sunday though with highs returning to the 40s in Salt Lake City. Daytime highs will be close to average on Monday and could be above average on Tuesday. The Wasatch Front will return to the 50s as St. George continues to get closer to 70. Expect dry skies to prevail through the early half of the week. Models are hinting at a potential system later in the week, however, being this far out it’s just something to watch for now.

The takeaway? The chance for snow is ending as the cold temperatures hold on a little longer

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!