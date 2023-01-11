SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway through the workweek. It’s been a busy start to the workweek with another dose of atmospheric moisture, and it has delivered in a big way with healthy precipitation numbers across the state with most mountains receiving over a foot of snow while some have picked up over 3 feet!

As we move through the first half of today, we’ll hold onto a slight chance for lingering snow showers in the high country through the afternoon, but the chance will gradually come to an end with high pressure beginning to build in. The winter weather advisories for the central and northern mountains, La Sal & Abajos, the Wasatch Back, Castle Country, and Cache Valley continue through 5 p.m. along the Winter Storm Warnings for the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 and the western Uintas. Winter driving conditions are expected in these areas until the advisories/warnings expire.

As the wet weather comes to a close, we’ll be left with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies in northern Utah while southern Utah will get a bit more sunshine thanks to the wet weather ending earlier. Daytime highs in northern Utah will mainly range in the 20s and 30s as some along the Wasatch Front climb into the low 40s. Meanwhile, southern Utah will mainly see highs in the 30s and 40s with a chance the temp will come in at 50 in St. George. Into tonight, we’ll go from partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures. Lows will dip into the teens and 20s for most across the state with most along the Wasatch Front falling into the mid and upper 20s. Even lower elevation spots in southern Utah will drop to around freezing.

With high pressure leading the way, we’ll be left with much calmer skies to close out the workweek across the state. Thursday and Friday will bring dry skies with just a bit more in the way of cloud coverage on Friday. Highs will range in the 30s and 40s up north outside of the high terrain while southern Utah will see mainly 40s and even 50s.

The calm weather won’t be sticking around though as forecast models are optimistic, we’ll be in store for another round of active weather for the second half of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend through the first half of next week. Also, with colder temperatures expected, valleys will have a chance of seeing snow, but we’ll be able to fine-tune the forecast as we get closer, so be sure to stay tuned! Either way, any additional moisture is very welcome!