SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! A mostly calm and seasonal day today before our next storm is set to bring scattered showers and storms for Wednesday.

Today, we are in between systems meaning it will be calmer compared to what we had yesterday. In the meantime, daytime highs will come in close to our seasonal averages in the 60s and 70s, meaning for the vast majority of the state we get mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures! You can expect mostly dry skies with the exception of a few stray showers and storms in northern Utah this afternoon and evening. If we do see any storms, they’ll mainly favor the high terrain.

The chance for storms amps up tomorrow as our next storm system will approach from the west. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be a possibility for our midweek. Wet weather will favor the northern half of the state once again, but this time isolated showers and storms do look possible south of I-70 with a chance we could see some storms as far south as Iron and San Juan Counties. Temperatures won’t move very much as highs in northern Utah stay close to seasonal averages, but highs in central and southern Utah will come down by roughly 3-5 degrees compared to today.

Showers may linger on Thursday in northern Utah, but drier conditions will settle in toward the close of the day. Mostly dry conditions return Friday into the beginning of the weekend as temperatures climb. By the end of the weekend, we could be looking at daytime highs near 80 along the Wasatch Front with highs in the low 90s in St. George. We also could see the chance of some gusty canyon winds along the Wasatch Front, so this is something we will monitor throughout the week. Also, by the end of the weekend into next week we could move into a wetter pattern as temperatures stay warm, stay tuned!

FLOOD ALERTS

Even with the more seasonal temperatures, our flood concerns continue with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have 5 river flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County will remain in effect through next Monday. The warning for the Dolores River near Cisco has been extended until 6 PM Tuesday. The flood warnings for the Bear River near Corinne, the south fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville, and the Sevier River near Hatch remain in effect until further notice. For most of these rivers, minor flooding is forecast, but moderate flooding is projected for the Dolores River.

We also have flood watches for the Little Bear River below the Hyrum Dam and a watch remains in effect for the lower Weber River near Plain City. A flood watch means flooding is possible while a flood warning means that flooding is occurring now or is imminent. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

On the other side of the coin, the runoff is leading to healthy increases in water levels. The Great Salt Lake is now up over 4 feet since November and Lake Powell is up over a foot since last month!

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!