SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Calming weather will enter Utah on Thursday before some quick-hitting, weaker systems move into the northern part of the state on Friday and on parts of the weekend.

After an active first half, our workweek will be sliding on the downside of hump day with a calm Thursday. Temperatures will still be lower than seasonal norms across the state, but skies will mostly be partly cloudy and we can expect a mostly dry day. The only exceptions might be a few lingering storms in the very upper elevations in the southeast and some possible morning rain in the southwest.

For southern Utah, this pattern will continue for at least the next week as clear to partly cloudy skies will be present and the nearly normal high temps will be pleasant. St. George will be flirting with the 60s though they will be dealing with some increase in winds starting this weekend and running until mid-week. Cedar City will remain a little cooler with temps in the mid-40s but the drying period will hold out for the week.

Northern Utah is where things will pick back up a bit. Late Thursday will see a weak storm system come through that could bring some more snow to the region. This won’t be anything like we’ve had over the last few weeks, but it will present the possibility of a few more inches in the mountains and valleys.

The storm will move through quickly and the weekend will see some more fast-hitting storms that could also bring some small totals. The winds will also pick up in the north over the weekend, but not to the extent of what we’ll see in the south.

We will be keeping an eye on these developing storms in the north to see if they pick up any strength, but for now there doesn’t look to be much impact with what will come our way.

