SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, we made it to the end of the workweek! It was a busy start to the day, but our skies will gradually calm as our storm system starts to pull away.

In the meantime, we’ll still see snow linger in the high county in spots likely through the afternoon (mainly in northern Utah) while rain and snow showers end quicker down in our valleys. The Winter Storm Warning for the central to northern mountains will expire at 2 p.m.

For times without wet weather, today will bring partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs that mainly run in the 20s and 30s up north with a few spots like Salt Lake just hitting 40. Down south, highs will range mainly in the 30s and 40s outside of the high terrain. Into tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the state as lows fall into the teens and twenties for most while St. George drops to right around freezing.

With high pressure settling in, it’s shaping up to be a pretty nice Saturday. Highs will be similar tomorrow compared to today, but it will come with a bit more sunshine, especially though the first half of the day. As quickly as the high pressure builds in though, it will move right back out. On Sunday, we’ll see mostly dry skies for most with daytime highs a little warmer than Saturday, but clouds will increase in northern Utah throughout the day as a weak disturbance moves in from the west. This disturbance will have just enough to bring a slight chance for valley rain and mountain snow showers in northern Utah from the second half of the day into the evening.

Monday will follow a similar script to Sunday as we get a little more energy and moisture to move in from the west allowing for a slight chance, mainly in northern Utah. The weather will ramp up even more though as we go from Tuesday into midweek as an upper-level trough is likely to move our way. That combined with more moisture feeding in from the Pacific will likely result in more widespread wet weather across Utah with more valley rain and mountain snow. Be sure to stay tuned!

Bottom Line? Skies will gradually calm from this afternoon into tonight leading to a nice Saturday ahead of what will likely be more active weather!

