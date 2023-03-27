SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Skies will gradually calm today, leading to a dry Tuesday ahead of more wet weather potential by the middle of the week!

The Winter Weather Advisories we had for northern Utah have since expired, but we will continue to hold onto a slight chance for some snow showers through the early part of the afternoon with the best chance being in the high terrain. High pressure will try to build in through the afternoon so the chance for snow in northern Utah will continue to go down through the afternoon with skies going dry by tonight.

Down south we won’t have any wet weather, just primarily sunny to partly cloudy skies and some breezy conditions. Daytime highs across the state will mainly be in the 30s with high terrain areas seeing 20s while southernmost Utah like St. George will reach the low and mid 50s. While highs will be roughly 15-20 degrees below average, it will be slightly warmer than yesterday. Just think at this time last year we were in the 70s along the Wasatch Front!

Tonight turns cold again under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. For Tuesday, we’ll see dry skies across the state, and with more of southerly wind, temperatures will be roughly 10-15 degrees warmer than today. That will help push the highs along the Wasatch Front into the upper 40s and low 50s while the Wasatch Back will see highs in the mid to upper 30s. In southern Utah, highs will mainly be in the 50s.

Winds will increase through the day on Tuesday because as soon as we get a break in the weather it seems, we have another storm on the way, and that will be the case as we move into the middle of the week. The storm moving in for the middle of the week will tap into subtropical moisture (the atmospheric river) which will help bring widespread wet weather across the Beehive State by the second half of Wednesday. This will start off as valley rain and mountain snow as daytime highs on Wednesday will be within shouting distance of seasonal norms.

A cold front will move through between Wednesday night and Thursday. Behind the front snow levels will begin to fall and with moisture expected to continue as the storm moves across the state, we could see times of valley rain/snow through Thursday into Friday as the snow continues in the mountains. By Friday this storm will move away, however, lingering showers do look possible early in the day in northern Utah with a chance we could see some lake-effect snow in spots. Highs to close the workweek will be roughly 5-15 degrees below average.

