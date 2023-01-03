SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, you’re having a terrific Tuesday. Today will bring a continued slight chance for generally light snow showers to northern Utah while a system brushing the southern half of the state will bring a chance for low-elevation rain and high-elevation snow.

Minor snow accumulations will be possible, mainly in the southern half of the state where snow will be a little steadier, but anything over a couple of inches outside of the mountains is unlikely. With a continued chance for wet weather continue to be careful on the roads!

Outside of any wet weather, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with daytime highs similar to what we had yesterday. In northern Utah, it will mainly be 20s and 30s. Expect temps to be between the 30s and 40s down south except for mountain areas. The chance of any wet weather will go down this afternoon into tonight, and we’ll be left with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight as we fall into the teens and 20s for most.

Wednesday will bring the calmest skies of the week with most getting through the day dry. However, with a warm front moving in, there will be at least a slight chance for showers in the afternoon and evening, mainly in the western and northern half of the state. For everyone else, we’ll see increasing clouds in the afternoon and daytime highs will be just a little warmer compared to what we get today.

The warm from tomorrow will be just the start of our next system that will bring more widespread impacts to end the workweek, mainly from Thursday afternoon through Friday. With the southerly winds ahead of this system temperatures will warm even more compared to today and tomorrow. This will result in moisture starting as valley rain and mountain snow with the snow line climbing to between 6500 – 7000 ft. during the day on Thursday. On Friday, the valley rain may transition back to snow in our northern valleys as colder air begins to move in, depending on how long the moisture lingers behind the cold front. Mountains will likely see some decent totals from this system, but we’ll fine-tune this forecast as we get closer.

The takeaway? The weather will be a little calmer over the next 24 hours before ramping up again to end the workweek.