SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve, Utah! High pressure will bring calmer skies to round out the workweek with below-average temperatures.

After a couple of wild weather days thanks to the atmospheric river, conditions will be calmer today as high pressure builds in. The flooding concerns in southern Utah will ease as we go through today. The bulk of the flood alerts have been canceled, but the river flood warning for the Santa Clara River at St. George continues until this evening. It is advised to stay away from the banks of the rivers and streams in Washington County as strong flows are still likely.

This most recent storm really brought the moisture with most spots seeing at least a quarter of an inch between Tuesday and Wednesday. Zion National Park picked up over 1.75″ at 1.86″ while Timpanogos Cave picked up almost 4.5″! This moisture has pushed our snowpack to record levels. We broke the record for statewide snowpack yesterday and we have broken that record again today.

With high pressure settling in, today will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state. A northerly flow will keep temperatures about 5-10 degrees below average with most reaching the 30s and 40s outside of the high country. In the southernmost portion of the state, highs will reach the 50s. Into tonight it’s mostly clear skies as temperatures drop to near what we had last night so bundle up!

For our St. Patrikc’s Day, there won’t be any gold or rainbows with our weather, but we’ll get lucky with abundantly sunny skies as temperatures remain roughly 5-10 degrees below average. The ridge of high pressure keeps our weather quiet into the weekend as temperatures warm gradually.

By Sunday, the high pressure starts to move out of the way which will allow moisture to increase. Wet weather potential remains low through the weekend, however, that will change into next week. A weak disturbance will bring shower potential on Monday with a bigger storm likely to move in between Tuesday and Thursday. The potential of another atmospheric river event exists, so stay tuned as we get closer to next week and the official start of Spring!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather both on air and online with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are Good4Utah!