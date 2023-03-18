SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Here is hoping that you didn’t overdo things too much for St. Patrick’s Day and you’re going to be able to enjoy this very nice Saturday across the state. Mother Nature is giving us a little break in our active weather with a beaUTAHful weekend.

We will start seeing some clouds rolling in Saturday, but they will mostly be for show as we will be staying dry throughout the state. Temperatures will be in the 40s for much of Utah with the very southern cities flirting with 60. And while this seems since, it is a bit cooler than average temperatures for this time of year. The good news here is that the cooler temperatures will do a little less damage in terms of snow melt.

Sunday will start to see temperatures rise up a little bit more, but the cloud coverage will really be more pronounced. A large system is coming in from the Pacific and Sunday afternoon we’ll start to see a few signs of its arrival. Scattered showers could dot the state into the start of the evening, and by the late hours into the overnight, we’ll have plenty of moisture. Of course, this means that your commute could be a little messy Monday morning. The storms will continue throughout the day in Utah with mostly rain in the valley and snow in the mountains. Monday might be the first day of Spring, but it won’t feel much like it.

We’ll get a little bit of a break Tuesday morning and afternoon before the next wave of the storm comes from the south. This one will bring heavier snow totals and give our mountains another system where we are measuring in feet rather than inches. This system will stay on through Wednesday and Thursday before giving us our next break on Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We’ll have a better handle on the totals soon and will get you all the latest information as it comes. We will also be following the flooding potential as the new moisture and run-off could push things, especially in southern Utah.

Follow along with us right here and on ABC4 News – we are Good4Utah!