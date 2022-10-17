SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! After some breezy winds in northern Utah this weekend and this morning, and a few storms down south yesterday, high pressure will be back in control through the first half of this week. That will mean mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state in weather that will resemble what we had at the close of last week. Daytime highs will range mainly in the 60s and 70s up north with mainly 70s and 80s down south. Along the Wasatch Front we’ll see highs in the mid 70s with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Not many changes are expected through the workweek, but forecast models continue to be optimistic about a pattern change by the end of the weekend which could result in our first big fall cold front of the season, meaning a big drop in temperatures and potential for widespread wet weather. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? Calm weather through most of this week with mild days and cool, chilly nights ahead of some possible big changes to come this weekend.

