SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.

Our Southwest flow will strengthen producing gusty SW winds while increasing moisture throughout the day. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of Western Utah, including the Tooele and Salt Lake Counties, beginning at noon Thursday through early Friday morning. Winds of 25-35 mph are expected with gusts to 55 mph.

Unsecure items could be blown away and travel impacts to I-80 are expected as blowing/drifting snow is likely. SW winds also warm temperatures so highs will be climbing into the upper 40s in most locations, while Salt Lake has a potential to reach 50 and St. George will be close to average. Expect increasing cloud cover today as well.

As the cold front sweeps through the state tonight, Northern Utah will see rain/snow showers initially on Thursday afternoon with mountain snowfall. This system taps into subtropical moisture and is expected to pack a decent punch in the mountain areas. Snow levels will drop to the valley floor around midnight into Friday morning and accumulating snow is expected. Early estimates call for 1-4″ in the northern valleys, 3-6″ on the benches, 4-8″ for the Wasatch Back and mountain valleys while most mountain locations will see between 6-12″ The Cottonwoods are expected to pick up between 12-18″ so powder hounds will get another good day of runs this week.

Due to accumulating snow, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Wasatch Front and mountains in Northern, Central and Southern Utah.

This watch will likely evolve into a warning for parts of Utah. With snow expected overnight, the Friday morning commute will likely bring challenges. Prepare for wintry travel and give yourself some extra time.

Conditions quiet through Friday evening with only a lingering mountain shower, and Saturday provides another break in the active skies. However, another storm is looming for the end of your weekend and into the work week.

Bottom Line? A blustery Thursday with accumulating snow tonight and into tomorrow.

Stay one step of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online with ABC4 News.