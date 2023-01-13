SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah! It may be Friday the 13th, but there won’t be anything unlucky about today’s weather, in fact, we won’t see too many changes overall compared to what we had on Thursday.

Across the state, we’ll see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with the bulk of the clouds being mid and high-level clouds. Highs will range about 3-8 degrees above average with mainly 30s and 40s up north and 40s down south with St. George climbing into the mid 50s.

The exception to this will be in the Uinta Basin where cold air just refuses to budge along with inversion haze. Speaking of haze, we’ll see a bit more in the way of haze in our northern Utah Valleys. Salt Lake, Davis, Cache, Duchesne, and Uintah County are expected to fall into moderate air quality today.

The inversion haze today won’t be sticking around. By tomorrow, we’ll be moving back into an active pattern as our next storm system will start to approach. Through the first half of the day, clouds will increase with a strong southerly breeze. By the second half of the day into Saturday night, wet weather will spread across the state, starting as valley rain and mountain snow.

The best chance for wet weather across the entire state will be between late Saturday and early on Sunday. With a cold front coming through, temperatures will start to trend down by Sunday and with lingering moisture behind the front, there’s a chance we see the valley rain transition to snow, mainly in our northern and central valleys.

When it comes to accumulations, anything significant in our valleys looks unlikely, but if we get the changeover early then a few inches will be possible as benches could see several. Meanwhile, mountains will receive a healthy dose of snow with the potential that most mountains could see up to a foot while some mountains like the cottonwoods could see over a foot. Mountain valleys could pick up to and possibly over half a foot!

Wet weather will wind down from Sunday afternoon into Sunday night even though we won’t completely eliminate the chance for isolated showers. While a break is possible late Sunday into early Monday, active weather is expected to ramp back up by Martin Luther King Day on Monday with the arrival of another storm system and there’s a chance we see another system by the second half of the workweek! Be sure to stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune the forecast leading up to another stretch of active weather!