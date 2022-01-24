Calm day with seasonal temps and inversion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday Utah! Once again, we are starting off the work week on the seasonal side both in temperature and inversion. The calm and clear skies still hang over the top of us allowing for the inversion to stay in place over many of our northern Utah valleys.

So smoggy air is expected for all counties along the Wasatch Front where our typical cold pools hang around. We will be only in the moderate category heading into the day and stay around there for the most part.

Thanks to the inversions as well, our daytime highs will be in the 30s once again throughout northern Utah and in the 40s and 50s in central and southern Utah. Sunshine will be plentiful with our mostly sunny to sunny skies across the state. Winds will be on the calm side throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

In short, yet another calm January day to start off the workweek.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!