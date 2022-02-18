Calm and clear skies heading into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Heading into the weekend, the clear skies will stick around for Utah. The high-pressure system still sits over the top of us allowing for a great rest of our Friday.

If you have plans, make sure to enjoy some of the warmth as the air quality remains in the green still despite the slight haze building in. Temperatures do not begin to cool down until the evening hours when the sun begins to set. Dinner plans should be made to enjoy this beautiful day.

This setup is a precursor to what we can expect for some of the weekend as well thanks to that high pressure just sticking around. The clear skies allow us to really feel the chill again overnight with all of us below or hovering around the freezing mark. Any late-night folks may want to hold on to a sweater.



In short, a calm and clear start to the weekend.

