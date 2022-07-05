SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, you had a great and safe fourth of July! We’re coming off a Holiday Weekend with a high fire danger for most of the state. Even though the Red Flag Warnings have gone away, the fire risk has not. With mostly dry and somewhat breezy conditions sticking around, the fire risk will at least remain elevated through this week so keep that in mind.

Today will bring similar heat compared to yesterday with the 80s and 90s in northern Utah with mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front, and mainly upper 80s and 90s in southern Utah as St. George approaches 100.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but in central, south-central, and southeastern Utah, isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as moisture tries to sneak in from the south. With the return of moisture potential, so does the possibility of flash flooding at most of our parks in southern Utah. This will be the case both today and tomorrow with a little less coverage of storms on Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to take charge as we move into the second half of the week. This will lead to each day being just a little warmer than the last while easing winds a bit compared to the weekend. By the end of the workweek into the weekend, we could be talking about highs above 100 in Salt Lake City and highs near 105 plus in St. George.

Skies will remain mostly dry for most, but there will continue to be enough moisture where the isolated activity will remain possible, mainly in southeastern Utah. Our mostly dry and hot pattern looks to persist through the weekend, but there is a chance that next week could finally bring a change. Just something to keep a hopeful eye on at this point.

The takeaway? Increasing heat for the rest of the week with continuing fire concerns and isolated storm potential down south.



Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!