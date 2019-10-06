BRRR! Freeze warning for parts of Eastern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – A heard freeze warning is still in effect in Eastern Utah through Sunday morning. The warning includes Vernal and other cities int he Eastern Uinta Basin. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing as temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

BRRRRR! Freeze warning for Eastern Utah overnight–expect temps to hit the mid to upper 20s. Stay warm out there–@abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/fHZ1e41thg — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) October 5, 2019

Friday’s passing cold front left some cooler Autumn air behind, with highs only reaching the low 60s for the start of Conference Weekend. Cooler and stable conditions will persist through the weekend with highs reaching around 60 degrees in Salt Lake City and low 80s near St. George. High pressure will gain more control as we close out the weekend and start the work week, which means a gradual warming trend through early next week, followed by a strong cold front Wednesday.

Gusty winds expected across portions of southern Utah through Sunday afternoon. We are just shy of wind advisory criteria, but those that live in the South know it will be another breezy day. Our next storm system looks to be a dry one, with windy conditions taking over and temperatures noticeably dropping about 15 degrees midweek.