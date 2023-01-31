SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Frigid cold temperatures are once again the main weather headline Tuesday afternoon.

With the northerly flow in place, daytime highs across the region remain limited. Most areas across the state remain 15-20 degrees below normal high temperatures with another very cold night expected into Wednesday. Daytime highs remain in the 20’s for much of central and northern Utah with a high of 22 degrees expected along the Wasatch Front. St. George will reach the low 40’s with some warming expected for all areas into Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure will continue to strengthen over the West through midweek. As high pressure shifts east, warmer air will filter into the region with gradually warming temperatures. Valley inversions will likely play a role in how warm the Wasatch Front will get. However, our daytime highs should finally rebound into the mid to upper 30’s by the end of the week.

A weak disturbance will hit Friday night into Saturday morning, and that will bring additional cloud cover and the chance of a few mountain flurries. The southwest flow ahead of the storm will help warm temperatures up into the weekend. The limitation to temperatures may be the strength of the valley inversions that will be set up.

We are expecting quiet weather on Saturday with another chance of snow showers early next week. The latest forecast is calling for another trough to slide into the state late Sunday into Monday of next week. The storm early next week is still far out and a lot of the specifics could change over the next few days. However, it’s looking like it could be a decent mountain storm for the Northern and Central Mountains.

Bottom line?! Frigid air remains in place through Wednesday with little warming expected.