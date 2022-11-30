SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re waking up to some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far with teens and low twenties across Northern Utah. Watch out for icy roads as you head out early!

Increasing southwesterly flow throughout the day Wednesday will help warm daytime highs by roughly tens degrees from yesterday. Plan on highs in the 40s across the Wasatch Front this afternoon with mid-50s for St. George.

The calm weather Wednesday will carry over into early Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures. With southwest flow in place, we’ll see increasing moisture throughout late Thursday as our next storm comes into the state. Northern Utah will see rain/snow showers initially late Thursday but is expected to wake up to snow Friday morning, plan on impacts to the Friday morning commute.

Strong winds will also accompany the passing front and so blowing and drifting snow will be a concern into Friday. Early estimates call for 1-3″ in the northern valleys with 6-12″ for the northern mountain areas. The Upper Cottonwoods could get closer to 18″, stay tuned!

Friday’s storm will clear out into the late afternoon and evening with quiet weather settling in for Saturday. On Sunday, another storm is expected to impact our region into the first part of the workweek.

Takeaway? Warming up with calm weather through early Thursday, and more snow into Friday.

Stay one step of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online with ABC4 News.