SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — What a cold start to the day! Many spots faced the coldest temperatures of the season this morning with lows hitting the single digits, teens and 20s throughout the state. Salt Lake City dropped to 26°, the coldest in 245 days, which is roughly 10° colder than normal.

Temperatures will remain 10-15° below average this afternoon and remain that way over the weekend. Highs in the upper 30’s are expected in northern Utah through Friday with low 40’s for the weekend. In St. George, low to mid 50’s are expected for highs. Mainly dry weather will remain over the state through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds expected.

By next week, another weak trough should move through the region sometime late Monday and Tuesday. This system should keep temperatures well below normal values and bring light scattered snow showers to our mountain areas, and right now, that looks to favor east-central and southern Utah.

Overall, little moisture is expected across the state as we head into the middle of next week.