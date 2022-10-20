SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! Our stretch of mild and calm weather continues today. Skies will be mostly sunny partly cloudy with daytime highs that range about 5-15 degrees above average. In northern Utah that means more 60s and 70s while southern Utah gets more 70s and 80s. By the second half of the day though the breeze will begin to increase. Tonight, will be a couple of degrees warmer than previous nights, but as a whole will still be cool/chilly in most spots with dry skies. Friday won’t bring many changes when it comes to our temperatures, but we’ll start to feel the influence of a strong cold front approaching from the Pacific Northwest. By the second half of the day this will result in breezier conditions and a few more clouds.

The dry conditions combined with stronger winds in southwestern Wyoming will result in a Red Flag Fire Warning going into effect this afternoon and will last through Friday evening. Gusts on Thursday could reach 35mph, but wind gusts are expected to be stronger on Friday as relative humidity values could be as low as 12%. Within the Red Flag Warning, be sure to avoid any burning.

As we go from Friday night into Saturday morning the cold front will start to move into the northern portion of the state. Throughout Saturday into Sunday, wet weather will spread across the state starting with valley rain and mountain snow with a pretty high snow line, above 7000ft., due to the warm temperatures in place. It won’t take too long for temperatures to cool off behind the front though with lowering snow lines by the evening. Daytime highs in northern Utah will come down by about 10-15 degrees on Saturday with a strong northerly wind. The colder air will take a little while longer to reach southern Utah but will do so by Sunday.

On Sunday daytime highs will be roughly 30 degrees cooler compared to Friday while it will be about 15 degrees cooler down south. Scattered showers are expected and with the colder air in place we could see snow down to our benches and in the morning and evening hours on Sunday, plus a wintry mix can’t be ruled out along the Wasatch Front during the same time periods. When it comes to snow accumulations the bulk of what we will see will be above 7000ft. with our northern mountains likely seeing above 4″ in most spots. Portions of the Wasatch, including the cottonwood canyons will even have a chance of picking up close to, if not more than a foot of snow! Overall, moisture levels will be healthier in northern Utah but even down south could see some good rain with a chance for a few inches or more of snow in our southern mountains.

By Monday the bulk of the system driving the cold front will begin to move away, but with a northerly flow, temperatures will stay below average and throughout the first half of next week, a couple of systems may brush by northern Utah which will keep a slight chance for more valley rain and mountain snow in the forecast. Down south we’re looking at predominately dry and cool conditions through the first half of next week.

As we continue to get closer to the cold fronts arrival we’ll be able to hone in better on snow totals and snow levels so be sure to stay tuned!

The takeaway? Mild weather to close out the workweek ahead of drastic weekend cool down!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!