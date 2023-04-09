SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – We had to wait a little longer than we might have liked to get to an actual spring, but it looks like it has finally arrived and Easter Weekend is a perfect time for the debut.

Today should be very nice around the state with calmer and drier conditions up and down Utah with only a few clouds to block the blue sky. The best news is that, unlike our future weather patterns where we would have a good day or two before the snow came back, we will get to enjoy this for a little while.

Temperatures around the state will be right around the season norms. We’ll have 60s dotting the map with a few 70’s and even a good chance at breaking 80 in St. George. As we start the new workweek the temperatures will continue to climb, and we have a possibility of seeing 90 in the south by Tuesday.

Then the chance happens. This won’t be the type of chance that we’re used to seeing, so don’t worry. We’ll start by seeing an uptick in the wind that will really be felt midweek. Then our next system comes in with cooler temperatures and heavier cloud coverage towards the end. The result is a chance for some wet weather by the end of the week. This will be stronger in northern Utah, but it could reach all the way to the southern border. Definitely something that we’ll be keeping an eye on as it gets closer.

Our other concern is the flooding we could be seeing with the quick snowmelt that higher temperatures can bring. Right now, the chances of having anything major in terms of flooding is small, but we’re seeing flood watches being issued in many of our neighboring states and it’s only a matter of time before we start to see the warnings here in Utah. And even if we don’t, please be mindful around our creeks and rivers during this time. Waters will be fast and cold. This is something you don’t want to be involved with, much less any pets or children.

