Wintry temps statewide with a chance of light snowfall

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Groundhog Day, Utah!

We received a reinforcing shot of cold air from another passing system overnight and while there wasn’t much moisture with this system, some places like Tooele County, the Northern mountains and the western side of Salt Lake County started off with some light snow. Our northerly flow allowed for that lake effect potential, but as we make it through the day, we’ll just have a serious chill out there while Northern Utah holds onto clean air for another day.

Temperatures will run significantly below average statewide Wednesday, with Salt Lake City only topping out in the upper 20s while St. George struggles to reach the mid 40s. Wind chill values will make it feel even colder than the numbers show, as breezy conditions continue and windy conditions will be noticeable in southern Utah. Washington County could see enhanced canyon winds as a result of the northerly flow, so gusty conditions near Zion National Park, Snow Canyon State Park, and lower Washington County is expected.

The winds have a silver lining and that keeps things mixing for our Northern Utah valleys, so that’s been a gift. We’re expected to see clean air stick around today and as high pressure takes hold again tomorrow, we could see haze making a return by the end of the workweek. We will keep you posted! A warming trend should take hold into the weekend as well with average temperatures returning by the end of the weekend.

Bottom line? Another frigid February day with the slightest chance of a snow shower.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!