SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! The calendar may say April 12, but Mother Nature is convinced it is winter. After seeing plenty of wet weather last night and during the overnight, the bulk of what we see the rest of the day will favor the northern two-thirds of the state. We’ll see scattered snow showers mainly this afternoon before the snow starts to gradually fade this evening except for the mountains.

Snow showers may reach down into the higher elevations of Bryce Canyon Country and Brian Head, but for valley snow that’s mainly going to be central and southern Utah. The bulk of the impacts will be in the mountains, but with snow possible along the Wasatch Front, continue to be careful out on the roadways today and this evening. Like yesterday, we have enough dynamics in place for some thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Temperature-wise, daytime highs will run about 20 degrees below normal with northern Utah only climbing to the 30s and 40s while southern Utah mainly gets 40s with a few getting into the 50s. With colder air in place, tonight will be frigid as St. George likely falls to the freezing mark by daybreak tomorrow. The Wasatch Front will dip into the mid and upper 20s. Bundle up and bring in the pets!

We still have active weather alerts. The wind advisories and high wind warnings have gone away as winds have backed off slightly, but they still will be gusty at times across the state today. The Winter Storm Warning for the northern Utah Mountains and the Winter Weather Advisory for SW Wyoming, the eastern Uinta’s, the Wasatch Plateau, and the Central Mountains will continue through 3 a.m. overnight tonight.

Even though all the winter alerts will expire for the day on Wednesday, we’ll still be looking at isolated to scattered snow showers, mainly in the northern half of the state, north of I-70. Like today, snow will favor higher elevations, but snow down to the valley floors will be possible and with daytime highs a tick warmer there could also be a wintry mix in spots during the heart of the afternoon. Totals tomorrow won’t be as significant compared to what we get today or what we had last night.

The active weather calms down a little for our Thursday as we continue with below-average temperatures, but there is potential for another spell of active weather with more wet weather and below-average temperatures as we end the workweek and move into the weekend. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? An unsettled Tuesday with below-average temperatures and snow showers.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!