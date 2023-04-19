SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! After a stormy and windy day yesterday, we’ll see things calm slightly today as high pressure briefly builds in.

The bottom line? Cool and slightly calmer today before more unsettled weather tonight into Thursday for northern Utah.

The key word though is briefly. For most of the day, we’ll see partly cloudy skies, but with the northerly flow in place, it will be a cool day across the state with daytime highs that range between 5-15 degrees below our seasonal averages. In northern Utah, we’ll mainly see 30s and 40s with highs with a few spots along the Wasatch Front sneaking into the low 50s while southern Utah will mainly see 40s and 50s while the southernmost portion of the state gets into the 60s.

As we go from today into this evening, the high pressure will begin to move away as a quick-moving system dives in from the northwest. This will lead to some more unsettled weather for northern Utah while the southern half of the state stays dry and turns cold by tonight. From tonight through the first half of Thursday, we’ll have the chance for isolated showers in northern Utah. The best chance will be in the high country, but a few showers in our valleys can’t be ruled out and with lows dropping to near-freezing Wednesday night along the Wasatch Front, some straight snow in our valley will be at least possible. If we do see snow, it’s not likely to be anything significant.

Speaking of cold temperatures, there will be a Freeze Watch that goes into effect for portions of southeastern Utah which include places like Blanding and Arches/Grand Flat from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning as lows could drop into the upper 20s. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

We’ll hold onto a slight chance for showers into early Thursday afternoon with the northwest flow, but the chance will go down as we move through the day. Daytime highs in northern Utah tomorrow will be similar to what we get today, but with dry skies expected down south, we’ll see temperatures warm about 3-5 degrees.

By Friday, a ridge of high pressure will begin to set up shop; which for most will lead to calmer skies and warming temperatures through the weekend. On Saturday though, a weak system could try to sneak in which could lead to some spotty showers in northern Utah with showers generally favoring the high country. The warmup continues through the weekend ahead of what could be another storm by Monday.

