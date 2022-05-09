SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your work is off to a good start!

Monday morning will bring times of rain and snow in northern Utah, but from midmorning into the afternoon, skies will dry out in northern Utah as some sunshine starts to break through. In southern Utah, we start with patchy blowing dust, with more potential for dust in the southernmost half of the state through the day.

Temperatures will be more than 10 degrees below average for most spots on Monday. In northern Utah, highs will range in the 40s and 50s with southern Utah only getting to the 50s and 60s. Areas like St. George and Blanding will reach the 70s. With dry and windy conditions, there will be an elevated fire risk from St. George up towards Moab on Monday. Avoid any outdoor burning.

Monday night will see clear skies and calmer winds turning cold again for most as a hard freeze warning for eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley goes into effect. AfterTuesday’s cold start though, we’ll warm up more than Monday thanks to a strong southerly wind. Due to those winds, most in southern Utah will be back under an elevated fire risk with a critical fire risk around Lake Powell.

We’ll continue to warm into Wednesday ahead of a weak disturbance that will bring a slight chance for wet weather in the north as temperatures ease back down a bit Thursday. By Friday through the weekend, skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures warm up quite a bit.

Bottom line? A cool and chilly day statewide as wet weather clears northern Utah as southern Utah sees more blowing dust.

