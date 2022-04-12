SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

It may be spring, but it will feel like winter has made a comeback as cold air takes over the state on Tuesday.

A strong area of low pressure ushered a robust cold front through the state and after a period of consistent moisture Monday night and into the early morning hours, the precipitation becomes more showery. The chance of a snow shower goes as far south as Iron County with wet weather possible in Washington County through lunchtime.

Expect snow showers today along the Wasatch Front and in Central Utah into Tuesday. The showers will be hit or miss, but with a northerly component to the wind, everyone will be feeling chilly. Daytime highs will run about 20 degrees below average, with 40s along the Wasatch Front and upper 50s down in St. George.

Several warnings and advisories are still in place, and some will linger into early Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and accumulating snow will continue in the northern mountains, with 1-2 feet of snow will possible through Wednesday. A winter weather advisory continues for SW Wyoming, the eastern Uintas, Central Mountains, and the Wasatch Plateau at the same time, with 5-10″ of snow possible in these areas. Mountain routes will have winter travel conditions, so plan accordingly.

The active weather calms down on Thursday with continued below average temperatures, but there is potential for another spell of active weather with more wet weather and below-average temperatures as we end the workweek and move into the weekend. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? An unsettled Tuesday with below-average temperatures and snow showers.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!