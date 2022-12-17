SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! Today won’t bring too many changes compared to what we had to end the workweek.

That means after a COLD start, we’ll wind up with a chilly day with daytime highs roughly 5-10 degrees below average with northern Utah mainly seeing highs in the 20s, while southern Utah mainly gets 30s and 40s. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 20s with a few spots potentially sneaking into the low 30s. Meanwhile, St. George will only manage the low 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny across the state during the day, however, in northern Utah, in our valleys, inversion haze will likely become more noticeable in the afternoon.

We’re in store for another frigid night tonight with overnight lows only a degree or two warmer than this morning. That means we’re back in the teens for most, including the Wasatch Front, with mountain valleys seeing single digits to near zero while southern Utah falls back into the 20s.

Courtesy of ABC4

Our weather will remain steady from Sunday into Monday with just incremental warming while we continue with mostly dry skies and more inversion haze. In our valleys, the warming may be stunted due to the inversions that set up. The forecast begins to get a little tricky as we head into the middle of the week as a system coming in from the northwest will have the potential to clip the state. This could result in inversions easing and potentially some wet weather, generally in northern Utah, while southern Utah at this point looks like it will mainly continue to feel the influence of high pressure with the steady warming persisting. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? Our frigid nights and chilly days persist through the weekend with calm skies and building haze in our valleys.

