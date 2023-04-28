SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As we close out the workweek, it’s looking like this could be the weekend when we can officially say the spring has sprung. Saturday will see temperatures rise and most places will see an increase of double digits from where we landed on Friday. And Sunday is looking even better. But it will come as a bit of a cost — more on that in a moment.

We will have high pressure parked over Utah for the next few days keeping us in a very calm and stable environment. Southerly winds will also help to bring in the warmer aid sending temperatures into the upper 70s on Saturday and low to mid-80s on Sunday across the Wasatch Front.

Southern Utah will also see a jump in temperatures as St. George will see the low 90s all weekend long. The trend will continue into the start of the work week, but we will see an uptick in wind throughout the state.

This is a perfect weekend to get outdoors. Our recreation spots and National Parks are all primed to give you the beauty of Utah. Though take a moment to find out if there are any closures or restrictions currently in place. For instance, right now Zion National Park has the narrows closed to any hiking and canyoneering. Also, some of the parks have some partial road and site closures. Just check so you can know before you go.

The warm weather will make many very happy, but with the great amount of snow waiting in the mountains, it will also bring about higher chances for flooding. By late Monday into Tuesday, the Weber and Ogden Rivers are primed for moderate flooding. We’ll also see significant rises in most streams, creeks, and rivers. This will be especially true in low and mid-elevation regions.

The waterways will be running high, fast, and cold giving extremely dangerous conditions. Take special caution near any banks as they can become unstable, and it is best to keep children and pets away from them entirely.

We do see a chance for some more moisture coming towards the back half of the work week and we will be keeping an eye on that and give you all the details as they become clearer. But for now, know that you’ve got a great weekend of weather, and get outside! Just stay away from fast-moving waterways.

