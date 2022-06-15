SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

We have high pressure setting up and that will allow temperatures to rebound today a little closer to seasonal averages throughout the state. Wednesday’s highs will warm to around normal for Southern Utah while staying 5-10 degrees below normal for the Northern half of the state and the Wasatch Front.

High pressure also brings dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the 70s for a bulk of Utah with a few 80s further south and heat building back with 90s expected in Moab, Bluff, near Lake Powell, Kanab and St. George. The ridge of high pressure brings a warming trend and daytime highs jump right back to above average through the end of the week. The intense heat will return to St. George for Thursday and Friday with triple digits expected yet again, while Northern Utah will see highs climb back into the 90s, and we can’t rule out another triple-digit day on Friday.

Winds are also something to pay close attention to as we close out the work week and head into the weekend. We get an increasing South/Southwesterly flow and winds increasing by Friday. This southerly push targets the West Desert the most, but we will likely see whipping winds yet again along the Wasatch Front. This brings the potential of blowing dust and a hazy appearance to the valley, as well as the potential for strong crosswinds on Interstate 80. There is a chance that travel could be impacted, so we’ll keep you posted if weather advisories or warnings evolve. These winds will also ramp up fire concerns yet again, but the southerly flow also helps deliver moisture to a part of the state.

The long-range view here brings an interesting scenario. The setup for this weekend is monsoon-like, but the monsoon in Utah really gets cranking from July through September. Right now, looking at conditions, we have a favorable flow pattern, with an area of high pressure off to the east and an area of low pressure off to the northwest, which forces a southerly flow to set up and bring in some enhanced moisture from the south into the Great Basin. In this case, the moisture comes from the Gulf of California and it would increase the chance of storms on the eastern side of the state. We are several days away and this scenario will continue to evolve, so stay with us for updates as we trek toward the weekend.

Bottom line? A beautiful Wednesday ahead with plenty of sunshine, with another round of early-season heat to follow!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!