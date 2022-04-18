SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah!

After an up and down weekend that saw thunderstorms across much of the state on Saturday and clear skies on Sunday, we will be looking for a beautiful start to the new workweek.

Temperatures will be above average on Monday as daytime highs in Northern Utah will be in the 70s with Salt Lake City seeing a high of 74. Central Utah will be much of the same with mid to upper 70s across the region. In Southern Utah, we will see some 80s with St. George topping out around 88 degrees.

It should be a dry Monday throughout the state, but we’ll see some clouds coming in on Tuesday, bringing a chance for rain in the evening. We’ll have a better chance of wet weather towards the end of the workweek with showers likely statewide.

In short, it’s going to be a great Monday across the entire state!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!