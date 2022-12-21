SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Forest Service Utah Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Warning for northern Utah. The warning is currently in effect and will remain in place until 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Heavy and drifting snow added to existing weak layers will elevate the danger to “high” as more snow is expected this evening. Both natural and human-caused avalanches are likely in the backcountry regions.

It is recommended to avoid being on or under slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Backcountry travelers should check with utahavalanchecenter.com for additional information. This warning does not apply to ski areas since avalanche reduction measures are performed.